Sculpture exhibition welcomes ‘Spring of the Country’
A sculpture exhibition is underway at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi to welcome the 13th National Party Congress, the 91st founding anniversary of the Party, and Lunar New Year 2021.
On display at the exhibition, entitled ‘Spring of the Country’, are 36 sculptures by 29 artists in different ages and styles. (Photo: VNA)
Works are on display at the exhibition that aims to inspire and nurture people’s trust and pride in the Party and President Ho Chi Minh as well as spark their hopes for a bright future for the country. (Photo: VNA)
Exhibition-goers on the opening day of the event. (Photo: VNA)
Works on display at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA).
