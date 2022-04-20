A total of 80 athletes from various countries are to compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31)’s tennis events, which will take place in the northern province of Bac Ninh from May 12 to 22, according to the organising committee.There are 31 Vietnamese players registering for the events. Among them, Ly Hoang Nam is competing in Thailand to strengthen his skills as well as create the best mentality so as to defend his gold medal at the men's single category.In addition to Nam, the Vietnamese team is pinning hope on other players such as Trinh Linh Giang, Nguyen Van Phuong, and Tran Thuy Thanh Truc.As planned, at the end of April, the squad will be in Bac Ninh to prepare for their performance at the biennial tournament.According to the local organiser in the province, the venue – the Hanaka stadium – is ready to severe the upcoming tennis matches. The stadium consists of a nearly-2,000-seat gymnasium with an automatic roofing system and a cluster of six outdoor courtyards, each accommodating between 200 and 400 seats./.