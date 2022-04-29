Culture - Sports Preparations for SEA Games 31 on schedule: Organising Committee Ministries, sectors, sub-committees of the Organising Committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and local organising committees have sped up preparations for the region's biggest sport event, heard a meeting in Hanoi on April 28.

Culture - Sports GM Liem defeats World Cup champion in Oslo Esports Cup Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem defeated Chess World Cup defending champion Jan Krzysztof Duda of Poland on April 26 at the Oslo Esports Cup 2022, which is being held online.

Culture - Sports Acecook Vietnam remains sponsor for Vietnamese football Food manufacturer Acecook Vietnam will remain a sponsor for the national men’s and women’s football teams, as well as the U22 and U23 squads.

Culture - Sports Quang Ninh to offer SEA Games 31 athletes free admission to tourist attractions More than 1,400 athletes, coaches, referees and organising committee members taking part in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) events in Quang Ninh will be entitled to free admission to popular tourist attractions in the northern province.