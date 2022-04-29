SEA Games 31: Firework show planned for opening ceremony
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has approved the organization of a fireworks display at the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, on May 12.
The display should not last longer than 15 minutes, the Deputy PM said in document 2704/VPCP-KGVX dated April 28, 2022.
He assigned the People’s Committee of Hanoi to direct the organization of the fireworks display and coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies in the process./.