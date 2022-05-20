SEA Games 31: U23 Thailand receive big bonus after beating Indonesia
Thailand secure their place in the final by defeating Indonesia 1-0 in an intense match on May 19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s U23 team has been awarded a bonus after making it to the final of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), said Nualphan Lamsam, manager of the men's U23 team of Thailand.
Thailand secured their place in the final by defeating Indonesia 1-0 in an intense match on May 19. The team will play U23 Vietnam who also secured a 1-0 victory over Malaysia.
Nualphan said Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn watched the match at Thien Truong Stadium.
Impressed with their efforts, he decided to award 1 million THB (about 29,000 USD) as a bonus.
Earlier, Nualphan pledged to give a 5-million THB bonus to players if they win the gold at the Games, which does not include a bonus from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).
According to SAT, athletes who win gold, silver and bronze medals at SEA Games 31 will be awarded 300,000 THB, 150,000 THB and 75,000 THB, respectively.
The final will take place on May 22 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi./.