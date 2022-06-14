Politics Draft law on democracy implementation puts people at centre Legislators on June 14 scrutinised the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, which, the drafting agency said, puts people at the centre.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Scientists urged to raise more initiatives Vietnamese scientists, particularly those who are National Assembly deputies, need to give more ideas and initiatives to the NA and Government serving the building and perfection of institutions, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 13.

Politics NA passes Law and Ordinance Building Programme for 2023 The 15th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2023 and the amendments to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2022 with 92.77 percent votes in favour during its ongoing third sitting in Hanoi on June 13 afternoon.