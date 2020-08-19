Seven COVID-19 patients discharged
Seven COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear and released from hospitals in central Thua Thien-Hue province and nearby Da Nang city on August 19 after testing negative to SARS-CoV-2 between three and eight times.
A doctor at the Hue Central Hospital examines health of a patient before she is discharged (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - Seven COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear and released from hospitals in central Thua Thien-Hue province and nearby Da Nang city on August 19 after testing negative to SARS-CoV-2 between three and eight times.
Five of these, who have severe underlying conditions and are from Da Nang, a pandemic hotspot, were treated at the Hue Central Hospital, which is currently treating six other COVID-19 patients.
The remaining patients, both residents of Da Nang, were discharged from the Da Nang Lung Hospital.
All will undergo quarantine for a further 14 days in the city, in line with the Health Ministry’s regulations.
Between July 27 and August 19, Da Nang announced it had successfully treated 78 COVID-19 patients.
Vietnam has so far reported 989 infections, of which 649 are from community transmission, including 509 with links to Da Nang since July 25./.