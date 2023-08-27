Politics State President offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh State President Vo Van Thuong offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple on Ba Vi Mountain in the outskirts of Hanoi on August 27, on the occasion of his 54th death anniversary and 54 years of implementing his testament.

Politics Uzbekistan’s Independence Day celebrated in Hanoi The Vietnam-Uzbekistan Friendship Association held a friendship exchange event in Hanoi on August 27 to mark the Vietnam’s 78th National Day (September 2, 1945-2023) and Uzbekistan’s 32nd Independence Day (September 1, 1991-2023).

Politics HCM City wishes to partner with China in Party building, governance Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party’s Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has expressed a wish to enhance collaboration and exchange of delegations with Chinese ministries, agencies and localities in the fields of Party building, governance and economic cooperation.

Politics Papua New Guinea wants to upgrade relations with Vietnam: Governor-General Vietnamese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Nguyen Tat Thanh presented President Vo Van Thuong's credentials to Governor-General Bob Dadae in the city capital of Port Moresby on August 24.