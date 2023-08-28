Singaporean PM enjoys evening walk around Hoan Kiem Lake
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited Hanoi’s iconic Ngoc Son Temple and took a stroll around Hoan Kiem Lake on the evening of August 27.
-
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his entourage take in the sights around Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi on the night of August 27. (Photo: VNA)
-
He walks over The Huc Bridge to visit Ngoc Son Temple, one of the capital’s most iconic destinations. (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Lee is impressed by the exquisite architecture of Ngoc Son Temple. (Photo: VNA)
-
The exquisite architecture of Ngoc Son Temple leaves an impression on Prime Minister Lee. (Photo: VNA)
-
He snaps photos of Hanoi’s beauty. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Singaporean Prime Minister and his entourage take a stroll around Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)