Health Four more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital Four COVID-19 patients treated at Da Nang Lung Hospital were announced to be free from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on August 24 morning.

Health HCM City strengthens protection for patients from COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health has instructed health facilities to carry out methods to protect people in high-risk categories from COVID-19.

Health Another COVID-19 patient dies, death toll at 27 Another COVID-19 patient died on August 23 morning, raising the death toll in Vietnam to 27, according to the Ministry of Health’s anti-COVID-19 task force in the central city of Da Nang.