Six new COVID-19 cases reported on August 24 afternoon
Vietnam recorded six more COVID-19 cases, including four in central Da Nang city and two in northern Hai Duong province, on August 24 afternoon, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
117 citizens returned from Singapore are quarantined in Soc Trang province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded six more COVID-19 cases, including four in central Da Nang city and two in northern Hai Duong province, on August 24 afternoon, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patients brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,022, including 540 linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang as from July 25.
As many as 20 patients were given the all-clear on the same day, lifting the total of recovered cases to 588. There have been 27 fatalities so far.
Among the active patients, 52 have tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2 which causes the disease, 54 twice and 40 three times.
A total of 70,620 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide./.