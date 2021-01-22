Sixth Party Congress: Initiating and leading renewal process

The National Assembly’s approval of the Law on Foreign Investment on Dec. 29, 1987 is a “historical decision,” formalising the reception of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam, creating a driving force for the development of Vietnam’s economy in difficult periods and laying foundation for policy reform, contributing to great achievements of Vietnam’s economy today. In the photo: TOA Paint Vietnam Co., Ltd., (Thai TOA Paint Group) operates in Vietnam under the Law on Foreign Investment. It operates in production and trade of paints, chemicals, petrochemicals and car painting technology. (Photo: VNA)