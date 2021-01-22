Sixth Party Congress: Initiating and leading renewal process
The sixth National Party Congress, which took place in December 1986, introduces the renewal process, promoting the strength and potential to develop the country. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Sectary Nguyen Van Linh stresses the sixth the Party Congress marks an important turning point in inheriting and renovating Party’s leadership while addressing the event after being elected as the Party leader. (Photo: VNA)
The Politburo issues Resolution No. 10/NQ-TW on the reform of agricultural management on April 5, 1988. One year later, from a food importer, Vietnam not only ensured domestic supply but also exported over 1 million tonnes of rice. In the photo: Exporting rice at Saigon port (Photo: VNA)
The last Vietnamese volunteers soldiers leave Cambodia on Sept. 26, 1989 in the sentiment of thousands of Phnom Penh people, fulfilling their 10 years of serving the international mision in Cambodia (1979-1989). (Photo: VNA)
The National Assembly’s approval of the Law on Foreign Investment on Dec. 29, 1987 is a “historical decision,” formalising the reception of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam, creating a driving force for the development of Vietnam’s economy in difficult periods and laying foundation for policy reform, contributing to great achievements of Vietnam’s economy today. In the photo: TOA Paint Vietnam Co., Ltd., (Thai TOA Paint Group) operates in Vietnam under the Law on Foreign Investment. It operates in production and trade of paints, chemicals, petrochemicals and car painting technology. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh visits farmers of Tung Phong cooperative, Tung Anh commune, Duc Tho district, Nghe Tinh province (May 23-27, 1990). (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Council of Ministers Do Muoi holds talks with Soviet Union Prime Minister Valentin Pavlov at Kremlin Palace in Moscow, May 7, 1991. (Photo: VNA)