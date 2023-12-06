Some 107 million tourist movements projected during Christmas, New Year in Indonesia
Indonesian Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo said that some 107 million domestic tourist movements can be recorded during the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year holidays.
Tourists in Bali (Photo: Reuters)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo said that some 107 million domestic tourist movements can be recorded during the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year holidays.
These two occasions are peak periods that are important to Indonesia, she remarked, stressing the importance of collaboration between all stakeholders to achieve the figure.
Data from the Transportation Ministry showed that tourist movements during the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year holidays will potentially reach 107.63 million, or 39.83% of the nation's total population.
Meanwhile, data from the same survey recorded that the main reason behind people travelling during the Christmas and New Year holidays is for holidaying at tourist locations, at 45.29%; followed by the homecoming, at 30.15%; and celebrating Christmas and New Year in their hometowns, at 18.98%.
The choice of transportation modes used to travel is dominated by the use of private vehicles, namely cars, with 35.57%, or 39.97 million people, and motorbikes, with 17.92% or 20.14 million people.
For public transportation, trains dominate with 13.16%, or 14.79 million people; followed by planes, with 11.91%, or 13.38 million people; buses, with 10.94%, or 12.29 million people; ferries, with 6.04%, or 6.78 million people; and ships, at 3.44%, or 3.86 million people. /.