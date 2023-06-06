Environment Vietnam’s culture, tourism sector takes actions to protect environment The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has selected the northern province of Ninh Binh, home to the UNESCO-recognised Trang An Landscape Complex, to organise a training course on environmental protection in the field of culture, sports and tourism.

Politics Vietnam supports accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction As one of the countries most affected by natural disasters and climate change, Vietnam always attaches importance to fulfilling global commitments to disaster risk reduction, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has said.

Environment Digital technologies prove effective in waste management As Ho Chi Minh City sees a huge volume of waste discharged daily, digital technologies are said to help solve the problem, and better connect households, authorities, and waste collectors.

Environment Hue pilots electric trucks for waste collection The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam have handed over six electric trucks to the People's Committee of Hue city to use for waste collection, helping the green transformation and carbon and methane reduction of the transport sector.