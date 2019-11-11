Southeast Asia-Japan youth ship arrives in HCM City
A ceremony took place at Hiep Phuoc Port, HCMC to welcome the ship for Southeast Asian Youth Program with 328 delegates of 10 participating ASEAN countries.
-
A view of the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
A view of the welcome ceremony (Photo:VNA)
-
Vietnamese youth delegates participating to the programme (Photo: VNA)
-
Indonesian youth delegates participating to the programme (Photo: VNA)
-
Malaysian youth delegates participating to the programme (Photo: VNA)
-
Singaporean young delegates participating to the programme (Photo: VNA)