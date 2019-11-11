Hotline: (024) 39411349
Politics

Southeast Asia-Japan youth ship arrives in HCM City

A ceremony took place at Hiep Phuoc Port, HCMC to welcome the ship for Southeast Asian Youth Program with 328 delegates of 10 participating ASEAN countries.
VNA

  • A view of the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • A view of the welcome ceremony (Photo:VNA)

  • Vietnamese youth delegates participating to the programme (Photo: VNA)

  • Indonesian youth delegates participating to the programme (Photo: VNA)

  • Malaysian youth delegates participating to the programme (Photo: VNA)

  • Singaporean young delegates participating to the programme (Photo: VNA)

Other albums