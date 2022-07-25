At the ceremony in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The southern provinces of An Giang and Kien Giang on July 25 held memorial and reburial services for remains of Vietnamese soldiers, including 58 sets of volunteer soldiers who fell in Cambodia during wartime.



In An Giang, the remains of 68 fallen soldiers were laid to rest at the Doc Ba Dac Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tinh Bien district.



The remains were found by search teams K90 of the Military Zone 9 and K93 of the Military Command of An Giang province during the dry season of 2021-2022 in Cambodia’s Kandal, Kong Pong Chnang, Takeo, and Kom Pong Speu provinces, and in Tri Ton and Tinh Bien district of An Giang.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh expressed his deep gratitude for the great sacrifices made by the martyrs in the wars to protect the border and to fulfill their noble international duty.



Binh, who is also head of the Steering Committee on Search and Repatriation of Remains of Fallen Soldiers (Steering Committee 515) at Military Zone 9, thanked wholehearted support of the local authorities and people, and those from Cambodia for creating favourable conditions and providing a lot of information for K90 and K93 teams, helping them complete their tasks.



Meanwhile, in Kien Giang province, the remains of 20 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in the Cambodian battlefield, were re-buried at the martyrs’ cemetery in Hon Dat district.

in Kien Giang province, the remains of 20 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts were re-buried at the martyrs’ cemetery in Hon Dat district (Photo: VNA)



The remains were found by the Kien Giang provincial Military High Command’s team K92 in the Cambodian provinces of Kampot and Koh Kong.



Since 2001, K92 team has found and repatriated 2,080 remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts from Cambodia./.