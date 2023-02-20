Environment Vietnamese cities move to develop more urban green spaces Many provinces and cities across the country plan to expand green urban areas in their localities, aiming to create green spaces thus improving the environment and enhancing the quality of life for locals.

Environment Joint efforts made to plant 1 billion trees by 2025 In an effort to combat global climate change and extreme weather patterns which have caused severe human and property losses, Vietnam is resolved to plant 1 billion trees in the 2021-2025 period.

Environment Northern region to see new cold spell A new cold spell will hit northern region on February 19 morning, then blanket the north central and several areas of the central-central region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Urban development must adapt, help combat climate change: experts It is necessary to increase tree coverage to reduce the effect of heat-induced problems and increase the absorption of greenhouse gas emissions in urban areas in order to contribute to realising the target of net-zero emissions by 2050, according to Nguyen Tuan Quang from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE).