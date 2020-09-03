Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

On display are more than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years. The exhibition is co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Vietnam Post. The exhibition gives audiences an insight into Vietnam’s struggles during 1945-1954, socialism building in 1954-1975, national reconstruction and socialism protection in 1975-1986, and reform, integration and development in 1986-2020. It is organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. It highlights major historical events of the Vietnamese revolution from 1858 when France began its invasion to the August Revolution in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh’s journey in search for national salvation, and the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President on September 2, 1945. (Photo: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)