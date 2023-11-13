Culture - Sports Vietnam attends culture exchange in Hong Kong Vietnam joined representatives from 22 other Asian countries and territories in a culture exchange highlighting the cultural diversity of Asia at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) on November 12.

Culture - Sports Film screened to promote Italy-Vietnam cultural cooperation The film Hoa Nhai (Jasmine) by Vietnamese director Dang Nhat Minh has been screened in Italy as part of activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic relations.

Culture - Sports Vietnam joins Prague int'l charity festival The Vietnamese Embassy in Czech joined an international charity festival held by the Diplomatic Spouses Association in Prague on November 12.