Storm Talim weakens into tropical depression, downpours expected in northern region
Passengers line up to check in at Noi Bai International Airport before the storm arrives (Photo: VNA)
Due to the impacts of the storm, the northeast and north-central regions will continue to experience heavy rainfall, with widespread amounts of between 100 - 200mm, and exceeding 300 mm in some places. The northwest region is expecting rainfall of 50-150mm, while the Red River Delta and the central province of Thanh Hoa will receive around 50-100 mm, significantly lower than the centre’s previous warning.
The northern provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai and Yen Bai are on alert for heavy rainfall that may cause urban flooding and pose a high risk of flash floods and landslides.
NCHMF Director Mai Van Khiem warned that in the next two days, the rivers and streams in the northern region and Thanh Hoa province will experience water level rises from 3 to 5 metres in the upper areas and 2 to 4 metres in the lower areas.
The water levels on the Thuong and Luc Nam Rivers may reach alarm levels 1 and 2. There is a possibility of local floods in the smaller rivers and streams in provinces such as Cao Bang, Lang Son, Bac Kan, and Quang Ninh.
The capital city of Hanoi will experience strong winds and heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms with the possibility of lightning. The amount of rain was expected to reach 80-150mm, with some areas exceeding 200mm on August 18, posing a risk of flooding. The rain will decrease to 10-20mm in the next few days.
The same day, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) decided to reopen the northern airports of Noi Bai, Van Don and Cat Bi sooner than expected as storm Talim weakens, according to its deputy director Dinh Viet Son.
Accordingly, the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi resumed operations from 3pm instead of 8pm while Van Don and Cat Bi International Airports in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong respectively reopened at 4pm instead of 7pm.
Earlier, authorised by CAAV, the Northern Airport Authority ordered Noi Bai airport to stop all arrivals and departures from 11am to 8pm on July 18 while Cat Bi and Van Don were requested to halt all flights from 9am to 7pm./.