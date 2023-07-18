Environment Can Tho works with Japanese experts for wastewater treatment solution The authorities of Can Tho city had a working session with a research group sponsored by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on July 17 in a bid to jointly implement a wastewater treatment project for the Mekong Delta city.

Environment Conference seeks to reduce climate change impact on green growth, sustainable development In the context of the increasing impacts of climate change, green growth is described as a way to both pursue economic growth goals and prevent environmental degradation and biodiversity loss towards sustainable use of natural resources and increase of adaptability to climate change, Hoang Hong Hiep, acting director of the Institute of Social Sciences of the Central Region (ISSCR), has said.

Environment About 30,000 to be evacuated due to Storm Talim Northern coastal localities from Quang Ninh to Ninh Binh have planned to evacuate about 30,000 people due to Talim, the first storm to hit Vietnam this year, which is to make a landfall on July 18.

Environment Ministries, localities asked to concentrate on coping with coming storm Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 16 asked ministries and localities to concentrate on measures in response to storm Talim, the first storm expected to hit Vietnam this year.