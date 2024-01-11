Politics Fight against corruption in localities sees significant results The Party internal affairs sector and provincial steering committees for preventing and combatting corruption have made significant efforts to successfully complete their tasks last year.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese public security ministries strengthen cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 10 for Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security Chen Siyuan.

Politics Indonesia President’s Vietnam visit to strengthen bilateral ties: ambassador Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s upcoming state visit to Vietnam is set to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, which was established in 2013, a diplomat has said.