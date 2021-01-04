Stunning Lang Song Church in Binh Dinh province
Lang Song Church is located in Quang Van hamlet, Phuoc Thuan commune, Tuy Phuoc district of the central province of Binh Dinh. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The church has an ancient appearance, characterised by European Gothic architecture with sharp arches and many windows. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Passing through a fragrant roundabout, the church appears in the midst of the hundreds-years-old trees, creating a magical and peaceful painting. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Visitors to the church will be stunned by the European style architecture (Photo: Vietnam+)
The Lang Song Church, also named Lang Song Minor Seminary, sits on an area of 2,000 square meters. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Thanks to the poetry and peaceful beauty, this place is the ideal destination for many tourists when coming to Binh Dinh. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Over the centuries, through many ups and downs, Lang Song Church still retains the ancient architectural features with wooden staircases and doors meticulously carved, leaving strong impression on visitors entering the church. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The ancient church was one of the first three facilities to print books in “Quoc Ngu”, the Vietnamese writing system based on the Roman alphabet. The other two printing houses are Tan Dinh in Saigon and Ninh Phu in Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The church has become an attractive destination for tourists coming to Binh Dinh province. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Not only a place with religious and historical value, the Lang Song Church has also become a tourist attraction. (Photo: Vietnam+)