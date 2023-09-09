Sun World Ba Na Hills - A tourist magnet
The Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist site in Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city, has become a popular tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors.
Sun World Ba Na Hills is now a tourist magnet for local and foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors at the Golden Gate Bridge in Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo: VNA)
A bird’s-eye view of Ba Na Hills (Photo: VNA)
Sun World Ba Na Hills is also a land of endless festivals throughout all four seasons. (Photo: VNA)
A world-class cable-car link takes visitors right to the top of Ba Na Hills. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists at the French village, which is the most impressive building in the Ba Na Hills tourist area and features ancient European architecture. (Photo: VNP/VNA)