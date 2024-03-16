Business Vietnamese organic products to make way to Australia A delegation of 19 Vietnamese businesses, the Vietnam Organic Agriculture Association (VOAA), and several organic farming trainers will go to Australia to popularise various kinds of organic products from March 18-25.

The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai needs to focus on administrative reform and give support to local enterprises so as to promote socio-economic development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.

VinFast Auto, a member of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup announced on March 15 that it has signed a distribution agreement with the Jospong Group of Companies, a leading multi-industry enterprise in Ghana to distribute its electric vehicles in the market and the West African region.

Koizumi Kenichi, a Japanese real estate investment expert, has praised the amended Land Law that was passed by the Vietnamese National Assembly earlier this year, believing that one specific amendment will be very welcome to foreign companies.