Health Vietnam sees three new imported cases of COVID-19 The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam now rises to 1,346 after three new imported cases, all Vietnamese, were recorded between 6pm on November 29 and 6pm on November 30.

Health Noi Bai airport secures Airport Health Accreditation certificate Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi has been granted with the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) certificate by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Health Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on November 29, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,343.