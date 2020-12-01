Sustained efforts needed to fight COVID-19 pandemic: Deputy minister
A quarantine site in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – Competent authorities must continue supreme efforts to prevent the coronavirus outbreak, which is likely to worsen in the coming months since many overseas Vietnamese return home to welcome Tet holiday, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen has said.
At a conference held in Da Nang city on November 30, Tuyen stressed that Vietnam went through a streak of 89 days without any community transmission, and all imported case were quarantine upon arrival.
The country has successfully put the pandemic under control, he said, adding the nation is working on its dual tasks of containing the outbreak and developing the socio-economy.
The COVID-19 has spread to 218 countries and territories, with more than 50 million infections and over 1.4 deaths. The World Health Organisation said the pandemic will linger on to the end of 2021, and cause critical impact worldwide.
The Ministry of Health has already issued directives on disease prevention and control during winter-spring season, he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Tran Nhu Duong described quarantine as an effective way for Vietnam to prevent the spread of the novel virus.
All those having contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or suspected patients have been quarantined, and anyone with close contact with any F1 case isolated from the community, he said.
Since fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy, it is necessary for all sectors and people to join hands in the fight, Duong highlighted./.