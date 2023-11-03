Videos Hoi An joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in terms of crafts and folk art.

Travel Thanh Hoa city works to develop tourism With its beautiful landscapes and rich cultural and historical traditions, Thanh Hoa city is positioned as a locality that plays an important role in tourism development strategies of Thanh Hoa province and the whole country.

Travel Vietnam's tourism sector earns 23.7 billion USD in ten months Vietnam’s total revenue from tourists is estimated at 582.6 trillion VND (23.7 billion USD) in the first ten months of 2023, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

Videos Hanoi welcomes 3.6 million int’l tourist arrivals as of October Vietnam’s capital Hanoi has set a goal of welcoming 24 million visitors this year, including 4 million international tourists. As of the end of October, however, the number of international visitors stood at 3.6 million, or 3.5-fold higher than that in the same period last year.