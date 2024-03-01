Tan Son Nhat International Airport welcomes over 3.8 million passengers during Tet holiday
The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh served 24,000 flights and over 3.8 million passengers during the Tet (Lunar New Year) peak period from January 26 to February 24.
Among them, there were 8,232 international flights and 16,270 domestic flights. Domestic passengers also made up the majority with 2.43 million visitors and the rest were foreigners.
The airport handled 817 flights with more than 127,400 passengers a day on average in the period. There were 975 flights landing in and departing from the airport with nearly 154,000 passengers on February 18 alone.
A representative of the airport said that the number of flights and passengers during the Lunar New Year 2024 increased by about 1.42% year-on-year. Of which, the domestic terminal saw a decline of 12.15% while international terminal a rise of 34.7%.
It has proactively coordinated with taxi companies and tech-based hailing service providers to increase the number of vehicles serving the passengers during the holiday, with airlines in updating flight schedules, and with competent forces in ensuring security and traffic order, the representative added.
The launch of the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) model at the airport from February 1 have helped improve operational efficiency, including a higher on-time performance rate and improved luggage and cargo handling thanks to better flight planning./.