Business Association works to promote circular economy Diversifying long-term strategies in supporting businesses to offer high-quality products is among the orientations set out by the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products for the 2024-2028 tenure to promote circular economy.

Business Vietjet inaugurates second air route to Dien Bien Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory with “glorious history that shook the world”, Vietjet jubilantly inaugurates a new route connecting the northern province of Dien Bien and the capital city of Hanoi.

Business Vietjet offers 0 VND tickets and 10% discount on Business tickets Vietjet offers thousands of 0 VND Eco tickets and a 10% discount on Business tickets for passengers easily having memorable journeys with their beloved women in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Business Vietnam pours capital into 17 new investment projects overseas in Jan-Feb Vietnamese enterprises invested over 25 million USD in 17 new projects aboard in the first two months of 2024, equal to 21.7% of the capital registered in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.