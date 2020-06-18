Business “Thieu lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets Thieu lychee, a specialty of Luc Ngan district, northern Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Business First 500 live pigs imported from Thailand arrive The first batch of 500 live pigs imported from Thailand arrived at a quarantine area in north-central Nghe An province on June 18.

Business Amendment to tax law on fertiliser in urgent need Tax Law No 71/2014/QH13, which treats fertiliser as a VAT-free item, has become a double-edged sword as after five years of implementation it has not reduced domestic fertiliser prices but instead hindered production and investment in the sector.