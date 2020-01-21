More than 50 'ong do' (calligraphers), including men and women of varying ages, from calligraphy clubs in the city and neighbouring provinces are joining the event.

The artists, dressed in ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), sit on mats arranged in an oval shape symbolising peace, similar to calligraphy markets in the past.

Calligraphy giving is a special traditional custom in Vietnam which originated from the art of writing beautifully./.

VNA