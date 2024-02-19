The once-bustling Dong Ho folk painting village in Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province, is no longer as lively as it once was during Tet holiday.

Only a few households uphold the tradition. Nevertheless, many lovers of paintings still visit the village and fuel the passion of the artisans.

Hanging paintings to decorate the home has long been an indispensable part of the Tet holiday and is considered a beautiful custom of the Vietnamese people.

In the modern world, Tet paintings continue to captivate the interest of many families.

Present-day paintings have undergone various transformations, embracing newer and more contemporary styles.

These paintings not only showcase cultural, historical, and spiritual values but also welcome in the new year with artwork depicting zodiac animals of the new year.

With significant historical and cultural values, Tet paintings are expected to be preserved by new generations of Vietnamese people./.

