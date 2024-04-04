The event was attended by more than 1,500 delegates who are Thai scholars, intellectuals and officials as well as foreign diplomats in the country.

“Vietnam am long” is a 68-line poem created by the Thai princess, highlighting her impression on Vietnam’s stunning landscapes and people. It was then adapted to nine songs on both Vietnamese and Thai music.

The performance was the combination of ensemble, choir and dance, drawing the participation of nearly 150 artists, with the princess in Vietnamese traditional long dress playing the saw duang (a two-stringed musical instrument of Thailand).

It hailed Vietnamese cuisine, history, traditional craft and economic achievements.

Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is the third child of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the younger sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. She has visited Vietnam many times and carried out several charity and education projects in the country.

Princess Maha Chakri’s award for outstanding teachers with contributions to education and the community is presented to excellent teachers of the members of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisation./.

VNA