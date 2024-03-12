World Thai airlines to offer extra flights for Songkran festival Thailand’s airlines have scheduled to increase the number of flights to serve the travel demand during the upcoming Songkran Festival in a bid to counteract high airfare prices.

World E-payment more popular in Malaysia E-payment has become an essential part of the daily lives of Malaysians, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand prepares for senatorial election The Election Commission of Thailand has set up coordination centres to make preparations for holding senatorial elections in all provinces.