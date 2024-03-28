Culture - Sports HCM City to host int’l friendly futsal tournament An international friendly futsal tournament will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28-31, with the participation of Iran, Morocco, New Zealand and Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Thai princess stages musical performance about Vietnam Thai princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn delivered a 50-minute musical performance about Vietnam, called “Vietnam an long” (Vietnam at peace) at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok on March 26 on the occasion of the 107th founding anniversary of the university.

Culture - Sports Gastronomic festival "Balade en France 2024" to be held in April The fourth edition of the French culinary festival - Balade en France 2024 - will take place in Hanoi from April 5-7, the French Embassy in Vietnam announced at a press conference on March 27.