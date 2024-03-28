The Lost Recipes introduces the forgotten dishes of Binh Thuan
The Lost Recipes – the event to introduce and enjoy lost dishes - takes place on March 28 in the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan. (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – The Lost Recipes – the event to introduce and enjoy lost dishes - took place on March 28 in the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan, bringing together many local chefs and a large number of tourists staying in Phan Thiet - Mui Ne.
The event aimed to introduce delicious dishes of the coastal areas of Phan Thiet and Binh Thuan, especially old dishes such as Bac Binh duck, braised dried scad fish in Phan Thiet style served with pandan leaf white porridge and sweet potatoes stewed in sugar, scad fish braised with Phan Thiet horn chili, and Phan Thiet beef noodle soup.
Besides enjoying traditional dishes, visitors will have a chance to learn the culinary history of Binh Thuan.
Traditional dishes are made from materials available in the locality, chefs said, adding that those seemingly simple dishes bring an unforgettable flavour.
For Viet Tien, an overseas Vietnamese from Canada, The Lost Recipes offers him a chance to learn dishes from his homeland that he had not enjoyed in the past.
Thai Ngoc Hieu, head of the Binh Thuan Chefs Association, said the event helps connect chefs, thus reviving lost dishes of the locality, contributing to diversifying tourism products.
With numerous activities to promote tourism, Binh Thuan is set to welcome 9.5 million visitors in 2024. In the first two months of this year, Binh Thuan served more than 1.5 million arrivals, up 7.3% over the same period last year, earning nearly 3.8 trillion VND (over 152.2 million USD) in revenue./.