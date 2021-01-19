A vegetable field in Da Lat city of Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Da Lat and Bao Loc cities in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Lao Cai city in the northern province of the same name have accomplished the task of building new-style rural areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has signed decisions recognising the fulfillment of the task.

All communes of the cities fulfilled criteria set by the National Target Programme on New-Style Rural Area Building.

Local authorities have paid due attention to upgrading agricultural works. Outstanding results have been recorded in job creation, education, health care, culture, environmental protection, and people’s income.

Particularly, Lao Cai city mobilised more than 631 billion VND (27.42 million USD) during the nine-year implementation of the programme.

The National Target Programme on New-style Rural Area Building, initiated by the Government in 2010, sets criteria on socio-economic development, politics, and defence, aiming to boost rural regions of Vietnam.

The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values.

After 10 years of implementing the programme, positive results have been recorded, with half of communes nationwide being recognised as new-style rural areas./.