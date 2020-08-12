Three more COVID-19 patients given all-clear
Three more COVID-19 patients, two in Quang Ngai and one in Da Nang, were declared on August 12 to have fully recovered from the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 402.
SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ngai (VNA) - Three more COVID-19 patients, two in Quang Ngai and one in Da Nang, were declared on August 12 to have fully recovered from the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 402.
All of them, including a Serbian expert working at Hoa Phat Dung Quat steel factory, have tested negative for three consecutive times for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, meeting the requirement to be given the all-clear following their treatment.
However, the patients will continue to be quarantined and have their health monitored for another 14 days.
On August 12 morning, Vietnam confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, taking the national total to 866, including 405 linked to the outbreak in Da Nang.
Of the total, 321 returned to Vietnam from other countries and territories.
The country has so far reported 17 fatalities related to the disease./.