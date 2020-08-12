Health Another COVID-19 patient dies, raising death toll to 17 A COVID-19 patient in the central city of Da Nang died in the early morning of August 12, bringing the total fatalities to 17, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Health Vietnam confirms three new COVID-19 cases on August 12 morning Vietnam reported three more COVID-19 cases on August 12 morning, taking the national total to 866, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Sixteen new COVID-19 cases reported on August 11 afternoon The Health Ministry announced that 16 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours, bringing the total number to 863 as of 6 pm on August 11.

Health HCM City steps up surveillance of COVID-19 transmission sources Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health should continue to thoroughly check transmission sources and risks in the community, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said at a meeting with the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.