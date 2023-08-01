Three police martyrs in Lam Dong landslide honored (Photo: VTV.VN)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister on July 31 signed a decision granting the "Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit" certificates to three police officers who died while performing rescue tasks in the recent landslide on Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

On July 31, General To Lam, Minister of Public Security, signed a decision to provide 100 million VND (4,200 USD) to each of the three bereaved families, and 50 million VND to the family of the former member of the Lam Dong Police who also died in the incident.

On July 30, a landslide occurred on National Highway 20 passing through Bao Loc Pass, which resulted in four people being buried at a police station./.