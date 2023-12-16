Regarded as the main attraction at the Hoa Binh Lake Tourist Area, Thung Nai, a commune in Cao Phong district, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. From Thung Nai wharf, tourists can take a boat to enjoy the natural scenery on the expansive lake and explore various islands, including Coconut Island and Pearl Island.

Another main attraction in the Hoa Binh Lake Tourist Area is its pristine caves. Thac Bo Cave and Hoa Tien Cave have both been recognised as national landmarks by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The Hoa Binh Lake Tourist Area is home to more than 100 accommodation establishments employing some 1,200 workers. There are also about 300 boats and ships dedicated to ferrying guests around the area.

Apart from Thung Nai, the mountainous province of Hoa Binh is currently focused on harnessing the natural and cultural resources in other places for tourism development, creating jobs for local people and contributing to socio-economic development in general./.

VNA