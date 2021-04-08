Society ADB proposes smart and energy efficient city project in Can Tho The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has proposed to implement a smart and energy efficient city project (SEECP) with total investment of more than 1.56 trillion VND (67.29 million USD) in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Society 300-kg whale washes up on Phu Yen’s beach A whale, about 3 metres in length and 300kg in weight, was found washed up on the shore of Tuy Hoa city in the south-central province of Phu Yen on April 6.

Society Boeing 737 Max allowed to transit through Vietnam’s airspace The Ministry of Transport has agreed with a proposal from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to allow the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to transit through Vietnam’s airspace.

Society Repairs to 22 disaster-hit schools in central region completed: Red Cross The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRSC)’s Central Committee said that repairs to 22 schools damaged by downpours and floods in the central region were completed on April 5-6.