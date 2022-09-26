Top 10 reputable companies in the food-beverage sector in Vietnam in 2022 (Photo: Vietnam Report) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Report JSC has announced the top 10 reputable companies in the food-beverage sector in Vietnam in 2022.



They are Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk), Frieslandcampina Vietnam, International Dairy Products (IDP) JSC, NutiFood Nutrition Food JSC, VitaDairy Vietnam JSC, Moc Chau Dairy Cattle Corporation JSC, KIDO Group Corporation (KIDO), Mead Johnson Nutrition Vietnam, Nutricare Nutritrion JSC, and Zott Vietnam JSC. – Vietnam Report JSC has announced the top 10 reputable companies in the food-beverage sector in Vietnam in 2022.They are Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk), Frieslandcampina Vietnam, International Dairy Products (IDP) JSC, NutiFood Nutrition Food JSC, VitaDairy Vietnam JSC, Moc Chau Dairy Cattle Corporation JSC, KIDO Group Corporation (KIDO), Mead Johnson Nutrition Vietnam, Nutricare Nutritrion JSC, and Zott Vietnam JSC.

Meanwhile, the top companies in the field of sugar confectionery and food include Nestlé Vietnam Co., Ltd., Orion Food Vina Co., Ltd., Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam JSC, Herbalife Vietnam Single Member Limited Liability Company, Quang Ngai Sugar JSC, Thanh Thanh Cong-Bien Hoa JSC, Bibica JSC, Hoang Mai P&T Co, Ltd., Perfetti Van Melle Vietnam Ltd., and Huu Nghi Food JSC.

The selection was based on the firms’ financial capacity, media reputation and results of a survey among consumers and experts.

Along with the socio-economic recovery of the country, the food and beverage sector has recovered strongly.



A survey conducted by Vietnam Report in August showed that nearly 90% of the businesses in the sector saw productivity equivalent to 80% of the level recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and 60% even surpassed the level they made before that.



It said that 85.7% of the firms enjoyed rise in revenue, up 62.65% year on year.



Vietnam Report General Director Vu Dang Vinh said that the growth of the food and beverage sector was motivated from the demand of the domestic market, and the recovery in the number of foreign tourists to Vietnam. In the first eight months of this year, the country welcomed 1.44 million visitors, 13.7 times that in the same period last year, but down 87.3% compared to the figure recorded in the same period of 2019, he noted./.

VNA