Top legislator holds talks with Russian Federation Council Chairwoman

On the afternoon of December 10 in Moscow, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was hosted by and held talks with Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko.
VNA

  • Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko (R) welcomes National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)

  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko attend a photo exhibition (Photo: VNA)

  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko hold talks (Photo: VNA)

  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko at a press conference after their talks (Photo: VNA)

  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at a press conference after her talks with Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko (Photo: VNA)

  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko and delegates from the two countries pose a group photo after the two leaders’ talks (Photo: VNA)

