Overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked agencies of the NA and its Standing Committee to keep a close watch on the macro-economic situation, as well as financial, monetary, stock and real property markets, while meeting their standing members on February 7.For urgent issues, NA agencies should actively and promptly work with relevant ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies to seek solutions, instead of waiting for question and answer (Q&A) sessions held by the legislative body and its Standing Committee.Notably, this year, the NA will conduct a vote of confidence for posts it elected and approved. Therefore, the work of preparing for deputies to properly assess their confidence with these positions is also an important responsibility of the Council for Ethnic Affairs, and committees of the legislature and its Standing Committee, Hue stressed.The top legislator also required the early and good preparations for state budget estimates and settlement, and parliamentary diplomacy, including foreign visits by the NA Chairman and Vice Chairmen, and the organisation of the Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians.At the meeting, NA Chairman Hue also reviewed the body’s two extraordinary sessions held in January, during which it made many important decisions.He requested agencies to make thorough preparations for a session of the NA Standing Committee scheduled to last for four days of this month./.