Tra Bong cinnamon - Great Oriental medicine
Tra Bong district in the central province of Quang Ngai is among the four key cinnamon planting areas in Vietnam, with Tra Bong cinnamon having been named as Specialty Gifts of Asia by the Asian Record Organisation.
Cinnamon leaves are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry. (Photo: VNA)
Producing cinnamon incense at the Tra Bong Cinnamon Co. Ltd. (Photo: VNA)
Cinnamon buds, one of many products made from cinnamon. (Photo: VNA)
Tra Bong district is now home to 5,200 hectares of cinnamon, with an annual yield of about 1,600-2,000 tonnes. (Photo: VNA)
Fresh cinnamon bark being dried before processing. (Photo: VNA)