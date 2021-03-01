Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND per USD on March 1, up 15 VND from the last working day of the previous week (February 26).

Business Infographic Nine Vietnam banks named in Brand Finance Banking 500 Vietnam's banking sector sees greatest year-on-year brand value growth at 23%, according to Brand Finance Banking 500. Nine Vietnam banks in the list increase their global brand finance ranking.

Business Long An international port to be expanded Dong Tam Group (DTG) has announced that it is completing the remaining legal procedures for expanding the Long An international port, enabling its berths No. 8 and No.9 to receive 100,000DWT ships.

Business Credit market share of private banks rise Private banks have posted significant growth in credit market share in the past five years.