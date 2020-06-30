World Thailand to reopen border checkpoints, Indonesia warns of COVID-19 asymptomatic carriers Thailand will reopen checkpoints on the border with all neighboring countries to resume cross-border cargo transport and trading from July 1, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

World Thailand's resort island to launch boat tour for domestic tourists in July A speed boat service operator in Phuket, the famous resort island of Thailand, will launch a half-day boat tour that will cost Thai tourists only 399 THB next month.

World Japanese airline asked to resume flights to Cambodia To encourage Japanese investors, the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and the Japanese Business Association of Cambodia (JBAC) are planning to request the All Nippon Airways (ANA) - Japan’s largest airline - to resume direct flights to Cambodia ahead of a scheduled September return, according to the Pnom Penh Post.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia planned to join a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.