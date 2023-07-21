Union gathers presidents of Vietnamese people's associations in Italy
A union of presidents of Vietnamese people's associations in Italy has come into being, aiming to meet the Vietnamese community’s wish to have a common organisation and help strengthen the two countries’ friendship.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung speaks at the online event marking the establishment of the union of presidents of Vietnamese people's associations in Italy on July 20. (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) – A union of presidents of Vietnamese people's associations in Italy has come into being, aiming to meet the Vietnamese community’s wish to have a common organisation and help strengthen the two countries’ friendship.
A document on the establishment of the union was signed via videoconferencing on July 20. The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung, President of the Italy - Vietnam Cultural Bridge Association Le Thi Bich Huong, President of the Italy - Vietnam Mutual Assistance Association Tran Minh Chau, President of the Italy - Vietnam Chamber of Commerce Pham Van Hong, and President of the Milano Club Nguyen Hoang My.
Addressing the event, Hung said the establishment of the union is a modest initial step but significant to about 5,000 - 6,000 Vietnamese people across Italy.
The community long wanted to have a common organisation, and the foundation of this union, a voluntary and non-binding organisation, does not only meet their demand but also helps enhance the community’s solidarity to contribute to the countries’ friendship, he noted.
The presidents of the member associations agreed to coordinate to help promote the friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation between the two countries’ people; popularise images of Vietnam in Italy; develop the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Italy.
The union will convene meetings at least once a year to discuss common issues. Its Secretary General will be selected by the presidents of the member associations and serve for a one-year term on a rotational basis.
Le Thi Bich Huong was chosen the first Secretary General of the union.
Meanwhile, the union’s establishment and operations do not affect the existence and activities of the member associations. Its membership is also open to other organisations.
The establishment of the union took place on the threshold of a State visit to Italy by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and amid the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations./.