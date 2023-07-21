Society Infographic Social development targets set in National Master Plan Under the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Vietnam is set to become a developing nation with modern industry, high average incomes, and economic growth by 2030, based on science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Society Samsung Hope School gives wings to dreams of young people Samsung Vietnam and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) on July 20 jointly held the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Samsung Bac Ninh Hope School (Vietnam Korea Cooperation Centre).

Society Local universities take new approaches to talent retention As the number of quality lecturers becomes a growing issue among universities, especially local ones, higher education institutions have been taking new approaches to retain their talents.

Society Diplomatic efforts assist Chinese killed in Khanh Hoa traffic accident: spokesperson The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively coordinating with competent domestic agencies, Khanh Hoa province, and Chinese diplomatic missions in Vietnam to handle issues relating to the traffic accident in Khanh Hoa and complete necessary procedures for the deceased in accordance with the law, the ministry’s spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on July 20.