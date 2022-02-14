Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trang
-
Chen Kieu (also known as SroLoun pagoda) is one with the most unique architecture. Located 10km from SocTrang city, the Khmer pagoda is on the way from SocTrang to Bac Lieu province, about 230km from Ho Chi Minh City. The pagoda is decorated with colourful plates and bowls. (Photo: VNA)
-
Bowls and plates combined with Japanese tiles add bright colours to the pagoda. The idea of using bowls and plates was not only an economical method, but represents the solidarity of Khmer community.(Photo: VNA)
-
Sacred animals are carved and decorated with ceramic pieces. (Photo: VNA)
-
Bowls and plates combined with Japanese tiles add bright colours to the pagoda. The idea of using bowls and plates was not only an economical method, but represents the solidarity of Khmer community.(Photo: VNA)
-
Bowls are made into small pillars. (Photo: VNA)
-
The pagoda's walls are decorated with plates. (Photo: VNA)