Upgrade of Vietnam - Australia relations is a natural development step: Spokeswoman

The upgrade of Vietnam-Australia relations to a Comprehensive strategic partnership is a natural development step and in line with the level of relationship between the two countries after more than 50 years of establishment and development, for the common interests and aspirations of the people of the two nations and for peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the region and the world, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on March 14.