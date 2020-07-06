Destinations Japanese-style onsen in Quang Ninh province Located 10km from Ha Long city (Quang Ninh province), Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh is the first Japanese-style hotspring in Vietnam.

Travel HCM City, Mekong Delta localities set up tourism linkage council Ho Chi Minh City and 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta set up a tourism linkage council at a conference on July 4 reviewing their cooperation on tourism development in the first six months of this year.

Travel HCM City moves to attract more visitors Ho Chi Minh City is carry out a range of promotion programmes aiming to increase the number of tourists to the city which saw a 54.7-percent drop in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism A programme to boost tourism in HCM City and the Mekong Delta kicked off in Can Tho city on July 3.