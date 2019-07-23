The US Agency for International Development on July 23 presented natural disaster early-warning and rescue equipment to localities most vulnerable to climate change in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. ( Source: baothuathienhue.vn

– The US Agency for International Development (USAID) on July 23 presented natural disaster early-warning and rescue equipment to localities most vulnerable to climate change in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.The targeted localities comprise Phong Binh commune in Phong Dien district, Quang Phuoc commune in Quang Dien district, Vinh Hai commune in Phu Loc district, Huong Phong commune in Huong Tra town, and Thuan An township in Phu Vang district.The equipment, worth a total of 1.7 billion VND (73,100 USD), was handed over to the localities through Truong Son Xanh, a project on climate change response funded by the USAID.The 10 million USD project has been carried out in seven districts and towns in Thua Thien-Hue namely A Luoi, Nam Dong, Phu Loc, Phong Dien, Quang Dien, Phu Vang and Huong Tra since April 2018.During the 2018-2020 period, it aims to improve livelihoods for about 8,000 locals, raise climate change adaptability of around 10,000 others, and reduce 2.4 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.Besides, the project helps to improve the management of 160,000 hectares of forests.-VNA