VBUK contributes to connecting Vietnamese firms in Vietnam, UK
The Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) has made great contributions to connecting Vietnamese enterprises at home and in the UK, heard the association’s congress held in London on October 16.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)London (VNA) – The Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) has made great contributions to connecting Vietnamese enterprises at home and in the UK, heard the association’s congress held in London on October 16.
According to VBUK President Phuong Hoang, so far this year, the association has coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in the UK to organise a number of activities, including Vietnamese goods weeks in London and Nottingham, and the January Furniture trade fair in Birmingham.
The activities contributed to bringing Vietnamese products closer to local consumers and distributors, especially furniture, handicrafts and farm produce, he said.
At the same time, the VBUK has also held many online conferences to give consultancy to businesses and people in corporate governance, along with some social activities for Vietnamese firms in the UK, he added.
Phuong said that in the time to come, the association will focus on promoting trade partnership between businesses in the UK and Europe with their peers in Vietnam, increasing activities to enhance the prestige of the Vietnamese business community in the UK, and stepping up charity activities.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long expressed his hope that the association will maintain its role as a bridge for the Vietnamese business community in the UK and Vietnam.
Long noted that the Vietnam-UK relations are expanding, especially in economy, trade and investment. Last year, two-way trade rose 17%, while Vietnam’s exports to the UK increased over 20%. The UK is currently one of the 10 biggest export markets of Vietnam, while Vietnam is the UK’s second largest export market in Southeast Asia, he added.
The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has brought about great chances to both sides to strengthen trade ties, he said, noting that in the first eight months of this year, two-way trade still grew despite complicated developments in the world.
The diplomat said that in 2023, many activities will be held to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties. He asked for the VBUK's coordination in promoting the image of the nation and people in the UK and explore bilateral partnership opportunities between the two countries.
Established in 2006, the VBUK has supported many businesses in the UK and Europe in seeking partnerships with their peers in Vietnam, while providing oversea Vietnamese people in the UK with information on investment regulations in Vietnam, and assisting Vietnamese students to find study opportunities in the UK./.