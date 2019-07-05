Friday, July 5, 2019 - 10:07:36

Politics

Vice President active in Switzerland

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh is leading a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 29th Global Summit of Women and conduct several bilateral activities in Switzerland from July 3-7.

