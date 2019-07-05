Vice President active in Switzerland

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh is leading a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 29th Global Summit of Women and conduct several bilateral activities in Switzerland from July 3-7.
VNA
Friday, July 5, 2019 - 9:24:00
Print
PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals
Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago
Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations
Prime Minister Phuc's activities in Japan
PM witnesses signing of Vietnam-EU FTA, IPA
PM Phuc attends Japan-Vietnam lotus festival
PM Phuc's activities on second day of G-20 Summit
24th anniversary of Vietnam – US normalization of relations celebrated