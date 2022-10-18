Vice President attends new school year opening at Hanoi-based university of science, technology
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended a ceremony launching the 2022-2023 academic year of the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH) on October 18.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (second from right) presents a gift to the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH) at the ceremony on October 18. (Photo: VNA)
In her remarks, Xuan said despite numerous difficulties, Vietnam has reserved the best resources for higher education and science-technology, including setting up some international-level universities. The USTH (also called the Vietnam-France University), the Vietnamese-German University, and the Vietnam-Japan University were established under Vietnam’s cooperation agreements with the other countries, which have high training and science - technology levels.
She expressed her delight that after 13 years of development, the USTH has gradually established itself as a reputable tertiary and post-graduate education establishment in the field of science and technology and helped train high-quality human resources. It is also an outstanding performer in scientific research, ranking third among the 40 units of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.
She noted her hope that the school will bring into play its achievements, work harder to become one of the leading universities in terms of scientific and technological research in Vietnam that reaches regional and international levels, train more high-quality human resources, and become a symbol of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership.
The leader also called on students to pursue their science and technology dreams and become prominent and patriotic citizens who aspire to contribute to national development.
At the event, Vice President Xuan presented gifts to top students./.